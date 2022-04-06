In-charge MS of DHK, Medical Officers Attached, 2 Others Suspended

Srinagar: Government on Wednesday attached Incharge Medical Superintendent District Hospital Kulgam and in-charge medical officer (BMO) Pampore besides suspended two medical officers for alleged dereliction of duties.

As per separate orders, Dr. Muzaffar Ahmed Zargar, Incharge Medical Superintendent District Hospital Kulgam, has been attached with Director Health Services Jammu over alleged dereliction of duties.

“In view of dereliction of duties, Dr. Muzaffar Ahmed Zargar, 1/C Medical Superintendent, District Hospital, Kulgam is hereby attached to the office of the Director, Health Services, Jammu with immediate effect,” reads an order by Vivek Bharadwaj (IAS) Additional Chief Secretary Health & Medical Education Department. “Consequent upon his attachment, the Director, Health Services, Kashmir shall assign the charge of the post of Medical Superintendent, District Hospital, Kulgam to senior most/eligible doctor immediately,” the order adds.

Similarly, Dr. Asima Nazir, I/C Block Medical Officer, Pampore has been attached to the office of the Director, Health Services, Jammu with immediate effect. “Consequent upon her attachment, Director, Health Services, Kashmir shall assign the charge of the post of Block Medical Officer, Pampore to senior most/eligible doctor immediately.”

Also, Dr. Mehmood Hussain Bajar, Medical officer looking after the charge of Medical Superintendent, Government Medical College, Rajouri placed under suspension with immediate effect “in view of dereliction of duties and pending enquiry into his conduct.”

He has been suspended in terms of Rule 31 of Jammu & Kashmir Civil Services, (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1956. “During the period of suspension, the doctor shall remain attached in the office of the Director, Health Services, Jammu,” a separate order by the Additional Chief Secretary reads. “The Director, Health Services, Jammu shall assign the charge of the post of Medical Superintendent, Government Medical Colege, Rajouri to senior most/eligible doctor immediately.”

Meanwhile, Dr. Mushtaq Hussain Shah, Medical Officer looking after the charge of Medical Superintendent, District Hospital, Poonch has been placed under suspension with immediate effect in terms of Rule 31 of Jammu & Kashmir Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1956. “During the period of suspension, the doctor shall remain attached with the Directorate of Health Services, Jammu,” a separate order reads, adding, “Consequent upon his suspension, the Director, Health Services, Jammu shall assign the charge of the post of Medical Superintendent, District Hospital, Poonch to senior most/eligible doctor immediately.” (GNS)

