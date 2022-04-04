J&K admin aims to connect young generation with craft tradition: LG

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha has said his administration aims to connect youngsters with the craft tradition and provide them with training and financial assistance for its growth.

Speaking at the Surajkund International Crafts Mela in Faridabad in Haryana, Sinha said the unique cultural and artistic heritage of Jammu and Kashmir, and priceless handicrafts and handlooms evoke admiration the world over.

Jammu and Kashmir is the theme of the world’s biggest fair to promote craftsmen, handicrafts and handlooms, in which around 20 countries are participating, an official spokesman said.

The Lt Governor said his administration has unveiled several new initiatives under the integrated handicraft development and export promotion scheme to expand the market of traditionally handmade products, boost employment opportunities and ensure social security for artisans.

“Our aim is to connect young generation with crafts tradition and provide them with training, design, financial assistance and such other infrastructural support as are required for its growth,” he said.

He appreciated the earnest efforts put in by everyone associated with the Mela to provide a common platform to the various regions across the country to showcase their crafts, culture, cuisine and heritage.

The Lt Governor highlighted the endeavours of the Union Territory for promoting the handicraft and handloom sector, besides providing platforms to the local artisans at national and global markets.

Sinha noted that Jammu and Kashmir is the theme partner of the fair after a gap of 22 years with Uzbekistan being the partner country.

“I hope that the rich craft tradition of Jammu and Kashmir and mutual understanding between different nations, states, cultures and crafts persons will be deepened through such initiatives,” he said.

During his visit, the Lt Governor interacted with artisans of Jammu and Kashmir and reiterated the government’s commitment to provide every possible assistance to those artisans who have been hit due to global pandemic.

About 60 stalls have been allocated free of cost to the artisans of Jammu and Kashmir.

