LeT militant killed in Shopian, JeM module busted in Pulwama: Police

Anantnag: A militant affiliated with the Lashkar-e-Toiba outfit was killed in a gunfight with government forces late Thursday night in Shopian district of south Kashmir, police said.

The slain has been identified as Muneeb Ahmad Sheikh, son of Shah Muhammad Sheikh, a resident of Tak Mohalla locality in main town Shopian. “He was a categorized militant, and was part of many groups involved in attacks on police and security forces,” a police official has said.

The gunfight took place in Turkwangam village of Shopian district, soon after a cordon and search operation was launched by a joint team of police, army and CRPF.

“There were inputs regarding the presence of militants in the area, following which the operation was launched,” the police official said, adding that the hiding spot of the militant was soon zeroed in upon and he was given a chance to surrender.

The police official said that the militant, instead of surrendering, fired “indiscriminately”. “The fire was retaliated and the militant was killed in the ensuing gunfight,” the official said.

Police, as per the official, retrieved a Chinese pistol, one magazine, and five rounds from the possession of the slain. “The body has been retrieved and will be sent to north Kashmir for burial,”

Authorities have refused to hand over bodies of slain militants to their families, since April 2020, when they cited Covid protocol as a reason. They have continued with the practice and the slain militants are being buried at undisclosed locations in North Kashmir, in presence of a few family members.

Police in Shopian have requested the general public to stay away from the site of the gunfight till it is sanitized.

Meanwhile, police claimed that they have arrested at least three militant associates in the Pulwama district of South Kashmir, after busting a Jaish-e-Muhammad module.

The arrested persons have been identified as Owais Altaf, son of Altaf Hussain Ganai, a resident of Jandwal; Aqib Manzoor, son of Manzoor Ahmad Mir, a resident of Gudoora; and Waseem Ahmad Pandit, son of Ghulam Mohammad, a resident of Karimabad Pulwama.

“Preliminary investigation suggested that the three of them were involved in providing logistics and transportation to militants in the district,” a police official said. Police have also claimed to have retrieved “incriminating material”, and arms & ammunition (including 01 AK rifle, 03 magazines, 69 AK rounds, and a grenade) on disclosure of the arrested trio.

Following the arrests and the recoveries, a case, under relevant sections of the law, has been registered in Police Station Pulwama and further investigation into the matter was in progress.

