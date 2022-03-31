Youth found dead in mysterious circumstances in Anantnag

Srinagar: A 23-year-old youth from Mattan area of Anantnag district, was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Seer Hamdan area on Tuesday.
The deceased was identified as Basit Ahmad Dar, son of Abdul Hameed, a resident of Rampora village in Mattan.
“His body was spotted by locals this morning, who informed the police. The body has now been retrieved and sent for medico-legal formalities,” a police official from the area said.
He said that a case has been registered and investigation has been taken up.