No rules to dismiss employees for sympathy to UAPA, PSA accused: GoI

Srinagar: The Government of India on Wednesday said that no new rules have been notified by the J&K administration under which employees can be dismissed from service if they or their family members are found to be sympathetic to people accused under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and Public Safety Act (PSA).

While replying to a query, Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai said that Jammu & Kashmir Govt has issued instructions regarding mandatory Vigilance Clearance for Government employees for obtaining a passport in accordance with the instructions of the Department of Personnel & Training (DoP&T), Government of India.

Replying to a question on whether any new rules have been notified under which employees can dismissed from service if found sympathetic to people accused under UAPA and PSA, he said that no new rules have been notified in this regard by the government on J&K.

Notably, in January this year, J&K Government asked passport authorities as well as verifying agencies not to insist on the latest vigilance clearance from its employees, underlining that it causes unnecessary delay and unwarranted inconvenience in the issuance of the passport. KNO

