13 Covid cases in J&K

Srinagar: Thirteen Covid cases were reported in Jammu and Kashmir with zero deaths on Tuesday, an official bulletin said.

It said that 12 cases were detected in Kashmir and one in Jammu, taking the total positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 453690.

Moreover, 17more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 14from Jammu Division and03 from Kashmir Division.

On COVID vaccination, the bulletin informs that 25,620doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours bringing the cumulative number of doses administered across J&K to 2,21,17,770.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 453690 positive cases, 142are Active Positive (11in Jammu Division and 131in Kashmir Division), 448798 have recovered and 4750 have died; 2327 in Jammu division and 2423in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 24316538 test results available, 453690 samples have tested positive and 23862848 samples have been tested as negative till date. Besides, 25,994 COVID tests have been conducted in last 24 hours.

Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases reported today, the Bulletin said that Srinagar reported 11 cases, Kulgam reported 01 case while as Baramulla, Budgam, Anantnag, Pulwama, Kupwara, Bandipora, Shopian and Ganderbal reported no fresh cases for today.

Similarly, Kishtwar reported 01 case while as Jammu, Udhampur, Rajouri, Kathua, Poonch, Samba, Doda, Reasi and Ramban reported no fresh cases for today.

The bulletin informs that in case of any help, the general public can call J&K UT Centralised Health Helpline- Toll Free No. 104.In case of emergency, people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 by calling toll free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free services by dialling toll free number 102, the bulletin reads.

It also informs that the public can reach national helpline by dialling 1075.

—PTI

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print