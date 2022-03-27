World Bank team meets Chief Secretary

Visit Oxygen plant at Charier-E-Sharief, Drainage projects at Bonpura & Lalmandi, JLNM Hospital

SRINAGAR: The team of World Bank led by AbhasJha, Practice Manager, (Climate Change, and Disaster Risk Management) South Asia Region along with Dr. Syed Abid Rasheed Shah,Chief Executive Officer, J&KERA,Deepak Singh, Lead Disaster Risk Management Specialist, World Bank and Hemang Karelia, Senior Disaster Risk Management Specialist of World Bank Saturday had a meeting with the Chief Secretary of J&K, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta during which the World Bank team lauded the efforts made by the J&K Govt in bringing about a positive turn around in the implementation of the World Bank funded Jhelum Tawi Flood Recovery during the last two years.

Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta had a detailed discussions with the team about the progress of World Bank funded JTFRP.He said that more possibilities for capacity building of engineers in the sphere of seismic proof construction need to be explored and also expressed the hope that World Bank would continue to support the J&K in the areas of climate change, sustainable development, environmental sustainability etc.

The World Bank team visited the 500 LPM Manifold Oxygen Plant at SDH Charir-e-Shariefat Budgam, one of the 30 Manifold Oxygen Plants constructed by The J&KERA under the World Bank funded Jhelum Tawi Flood Recovery Project.

It was informed that the Oxygen Plant at Charier- Sharief will directly benefit the population of around 1 lac souls in various areas of remote Charier-E-ShariefTehsil in District Budgam. During the visit of the World Bank team a delegation of local community based organisation called on the team and thanked the World Bank for funding the construction of much needed Oxygen plant in the area.

Under the World Bank funded Jhelum Tawi Flood Recovery project 30 Oxygen Plants have been constructed by J&KERA at a cost of Rs 70 crores in the most far-flung areas across J&K.

During visit to the Rs 12.88 crore Bonpora- PadshahiBagh Storm Water Drainage project constructed by J&KERA under the World Bank funded JTFRP, team was informed that the area was one of the worst hit residential areas to be badly damaged during the floods of 2014 and with the construction of the storm water drainage in the area the localities have got immense relief from the frequent flooding during rainy seasons and winters.

A delegation of local community also called on the visting team and expressed their gratitude to World Bank for providing the people of area with the much needed facility of storm water drainage. The Pumping station at Lalmandi being constructed as part of Rs 103 Crore Upgradation of the (49) pumping stations in Srinagar was also visited by the team.

The World Bank team also visited the JLNM, Hospital at Rainawari were the team was shown the various latest critical medical care equipments which have been provided under the JTFR project at a cost of Rs 270 crores to all the District hospitals across the J&K for the strengthening of critical care health facilities in the UT.

Medical Superintendent JLNM Hospital said that the equipments provided under the World Bank funded project have brought a key change in providing of the best quality health to people in the J&K.

She added that the latest hi-tech equipment’s like Anaesthesia work station, Dithermy vessel sealing machines, high flow oxygen devices, Dialysis machines, Hydraulic OT beds etchave turned the hospital into the state of art health care facility.

AbhasJha, said that he was glad to know that the critical care medical equipments provided to the different hospitals across the UT under World Bank funded project have considerably upgraded the health infrastructure in the UT .

