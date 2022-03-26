We need to promote youth of J&K by educating them: SC

‘Kashmiri youth need to be brought into mainstream’

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday came to the aid of a young Kashmiri girl, pursuing MBBS from a college in Bangladesh, whose financial assistance was stopped as she took admission in another college, saying “we need to promote the youth of Jammu and Kashmir by educating them”.

A bench of justices DY Chandrachud and Surya Kant dismissed the appeal of the Jammu and Kashmir administration against the high court order directing release of financial assistance to the girl Mubashir Ashraf Bhat.

It said, “The consequence of entertaining the appeal would deny the loan disbursal, which was sanctioned originally for her study though in a different institution. We are of the view that that in the exercise of jurisdiction under Article 136 of the constitution would not be appropriate, when the consequence of entertaining the petition would substantially dislocate the educational career of a young woman student from Jammu and Kashmir.”

The bench said, “We therefore decline to entertain the petition only on this ground and without expressing any opinion on the question of law, which are sought to be raised. The question of law is kept open to be decided in the appropriate case. The Special Leave Petition is dismissed.”

At the outset, Justice Chandrachud said, “She is a young person pursuing MBBS from a college in Bangladesh. Yes, mistakes are there on her part, but we all have done mistakes in our youth days.”

Justice Surya Kant told the counsel for Jammu and Kashmir, “Kashmiri youth need to be brought into mainstream. We need to promote the youth of Jammu and Kashmir by educating them. You want to deny the young girl her academic career.”

Justice Chandrachud said that entertaining the appeal of Jammu and Kashmir administration would impact her educational career negatively.

Standing counsel for Jammu and Kashmir administration Taruna Prasad said that there are substantial questions of law as there is breach of trust.

The top court was hearing an appeal filed by Jammu and Kashmir against the high court order directing the Jammu and Kashmir women’s development corporation to release loan instalment in favour of Bhat.

The corporation had released the first instalment of Rs 30 lakh loan sanctioned in favour of Bhat in 2018 but had refused to release subsequent amounts on the ground that she had changed her admission to Khwaja Yunus Ali Medical College, Bangladesh from Community Based Medical College, Bangladesh.

Bhat had moved the high court after the corporation demanded back the first instalment of Rs 6 lakh and refused to release the subsequent funds.

She had contended that she was forced to change her admission to non-availability of seats in Community Based Medical College.

The corporation, on the other hand, submitted that it had released the fund for Community Based Medical College but Bhat had transferred it to Khwaja Yunus Ali Medical College without prior information, which is a breach of terms and conditions of the loan.

The division bench of the high court had set aside the single-judge order which had ruled against Bhat. PTI

