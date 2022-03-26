Horticulture, tourism prime focus: LG on J&K Budget

Says world’s highest rail bridge in Chenab Valley to be ready by September, 6 lakh small meters to be installed in Sgr, Jmu

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday said that the Rs 1.42 lakh crore J&K budget for year 2022-23 will cover all sections and sectors and there is no question of any disparity or injustice. He said that the annual budget is aimed at bringing peace and prosperity to J&K with real development on the ground.

Addressing a press conference in Jammu to highlight the main contours of J&K’s Budget 2022-23, LG Sinha said, “Horticulture and tourism will be our prime focus. Tourism has been the backbone of J&K’s economy and we will once again ensure that the tourism sector reaches the same height where it was a few decades ago.”

On March 17, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a Rs 1.42 lakh crore budget for Jammu and Kashmir for FY 2022-23 in the Parliament.

Sinha said that this year in September, the world’s highest rail bridge will be ready in Chenab Valley to connect Kashmir with Kanyakumari. “Our focus is also on the power sector that has been ailing since past many decades. In next four years, J&K is all set to become power surplus,” he said. “Since 1947, all successive regimes could generate only 3450 MWs of power and we are on the path of generating the same amount of power in the next four years only to make J&K a power surplus UT.”

He said that in the ensuing year, the Power Department will install six lakh smart metres in Srinagar and Jammu cities with three lakh in each district. “This is to prevent power theft. People will also get quality and reliable power,” he said. The LG Sinha also said that 8000 children will get Tablets to study through online mode.

