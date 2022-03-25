Tractor trolley crushes woman to death in Poonch

Poonch: A woman was on Friday afternoon crushed to death by a tractor trolley vehicle on highway in Surankote area of Poonch.

Police officials said that an accident took place on Friday afternoon when a woman was walking along highway and was crushed by a tractor trolley vehicle at Dundak village.

“The body of woman was taken into possession and further legal formalities are going on on,” SHO Surankote, Mohammad Niaz said.

He added that cognizance of the matter has been taken and identified the deceased as Zanoo Begum (60), wife of Kamal Din of Lathoong village—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print