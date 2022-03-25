Constitution being undermined, restore Article 370 in J&K: Yechury in Srinagar

Tarigami says economy in J&K virtually collapsed

Srinagar: General Secretary CPI(M) Sitaram Yechury on Thursday said that the Constitution is being severely undermined and demanded restoration of Article 370.

Addressing a presser in Srinagar, he said the party stands with the people of J&K and work for the realisation of the assurances provided in the constitution to the people of J&K.

“We had and continue to oppose the abrogation of Article 370 and our party have challenged the Re-organization Act and new land laws in the Supreme Court,” he said, adding, “Today the Indian constitution is being severely undermined and the independence of the constitutional institutions like Parliament, Judiciary, Election Commission, CBI, EDI, NIA etc are being put under severe stress.”

In order to safeguard the Indian constitution and secular democratic character of the Indian Republic, he said. “We have to work for the realization and aspirations of the people of J&K. It is essential to isolate and defeat the BJP. We appeal to all secular forces to close ranks in order to save India for a better future,” he said.

CPI (M) leader Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami said that claims being made by the BJP government on investments, development and job avenues in J&K is a hoax and not a reality. “The economy of J&K has virtually collapsed and employment opportunities are shrinking.”

Through the scrapping of constitutional rights, downgrading and bifurcating a historic state into two union territories, not only has the BJP government undermined the basic structure of the constitution but the relationship between Jammu & Kashmir and the union itself, he said.

“And the only way to put it back on track is by immediately restoring the constitutional rights and statehood to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir,” he said

“This unconstitutional and undemocratic decision has created a big political void and deep uncertainty in the region.”

He said even the people of Ladakh are feeling betrayed and now demanding statehood and protection of identity, land, jobs including constitutional safeguards. “Same is the case with Jammu as well.”

He appealed to the democratic forces to raise their voice for restoration of the legitimate rights of the people of J&K and Ladakh.

He released the resolution which was adopted in 12th J&K State Conference of CPI(M) held on 23rd March 2022 at Srinagar.(GNS)

