Number of militants falling; ‘but’ militancy still alive in Kashmir: DGP Dilbagh Singh

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir’s Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbagh Singh Thursday said that number of militants is fast decreasing but the militancy is alive in Kashmir.

Talking to reporters on the side lines of a J&K Police Marty’s Footbal tournament final match here, DGP said that the number of militants and militancy related activities have started falling over the past couple of years. “But that doesn’t mean militancy is over. Militancy is still alive but the situation has indeed changed,” the DGP said . He said that as long as guns and grenades are available with the youth, innocent lives will continue to fall.

“I urge youth to shun the path of violence. The youth who are carrying pistols, guns and grenades must give peace a chance,” the DGP said. “This place has seen enough of bloodshed. Elderly, women, children, youth and large number of security forces personnel including policemen have died in the past 30 years. The violence leads to destruction only.”

He said that police are taking the preventive measures to dislodge the militancy infrastructure and also to act against militant supporters. He said that Srinagar youth played a great role in getting stones replaced with the balls be that football or cricket ball. “This indeed is a good achievement,” he said.

He said that in the tournament, 16 teams participated and today J&K Bank Football team clinched the title and won the trophy. He said police will also organise the tournaments for female players including young girls—(KNO)

