Govt Forms Task Force For Generating Employment Opportunities Identified By Mission Youth

Srinagar: The Government on Thursday constituted a 15-member Task Force headed by Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary), Finance Department, for generating employment opportunities in the new and upcoming destinations identified by the Mission Youth, J&K.

The members of the committee, as per an order by government include Administrative Secretary, Housing & Urban Development Department, Administrative Secretary,
Animal, Sheep, Husbandry and Fisheries Department, Administrative Secretary, Horticulture Department, Administrative Secretary, Agriculture Production and Farmer’s Welfare Department.

Administrative Secretary, PW(R&B) Department, Administrative Secretary, Industries & Commerce Department, Administrative Secretary, School Education Department, Administrative Secretary, Transport Department, Administrative Secretary, Forest, Ecology and Environment Department,
Administrative Secretary, Department of Rural Development & Panchayati Raj, Administrative Secretary, Tourism Department, Chief Executive Officer, Mission Youth, J&K, Managing Director, Jammu Power Development Corporation Limited and Managing Director,Kashmir Power Development Corporation Limited. (GNS)

