Post removal of Article 370, militant activities declined & investment environment created in J&K: FM Sitharaman

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said after abrogation of Article 370, militant related activities have declined in Jammu and Kashmir, and an environment for investment has been created.

Replying to a discussion on Budget for Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, the Minister said people are benefiting after implementation of 890 central laws. Also, people, who did not have any rights there earlier, can now get government jobs, and purchase properties.

Besides, she added, 250 “unjust and discriminatory” state laws too have been removed, and 137 were modified.

“The various impediments which prevailed in the state for industrial development have also been removed, and the industrial promotion scheme of J & K given by Government of India has opened new doors for the development in J & K,” Sitharaman said.

Currently, a delegation from the Gulf Cooperation countries is looking at possibilities of increasing their investment in the Union Territory Referring to the law and order situation, she said there has been a overall decline in terror activities.

She said there has been a 33 per cent drop in infiltration in 2021, 90 per cent decrease in ceasefire violations, 61 per cent decline in militancy related incidents, and 80 per cent fall in abductions by militants.

Also, there has been 33 per cent decline in number of police and security personals who were martyred in 2021 over the previous year.

Further, she said there was was no incident of weapon snatching in 2021 and even 2022 as far as now.

Sitharaman also referred to the number of militants killed. She said 180 militants (148 locals and 32 foreigners, including 44 top commanders) were eliminated in 2021.

She also informed that 100 per cent Covid vaccination of eligible population has been achieved in J&K.–(PTI)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print