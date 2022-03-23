GDC Bijbhera Student dies of electrocution

Srinagar: A student died of electric shock at Government Degree College Bijbehara in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district this afternoon.

Reports said that a student namely Umar Farooq son of Farooq Ahmad Ganie, a resident of Dariegund received electric jolt, just outside the college premises, when he had gone to fetch volleyball.

The student was evacuated in unconscious condition to GMC Anantnag where the doctors declared him as brought dead on arrival.

Confirming the death of student, a police official said that the youth had tried to trespass the college wall to get back the volleyball from outside college peripheries. “Preliminary investigations suggest that the students were playing volleyball and Umar had gone to fetch the ball from outside. He went atop the fence wall and due to unbalance, came in contact with the live wire going through it and got electrocuted,” the official added.

In the meantime the students started a protest alleging the college authorities did not provide vehicle on time to evacuate the injured student for medical treatment.

When contacted, in-charge Principal GDC Bijhbehara denied the allegations. “We provided the vehicle in time to take the student to nearby health facility for treatment “, the college in-charge Principal told GNS.

“It was in 2017 that the PDD had shifted the electric wire from the college premises to outside”, he said adding it happened that once the ball went outside the said student tried to trespass and during the act received the shock. (GNS)

