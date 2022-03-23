BJP’s Ashok Koul had narrow escape as leopard enters his official residence in Church Lane

By on No Comment

SRINAGAR – Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) General Secretary Organization Ashok Kaul had a narrow escape on Wednesday after a leopard entered his official residence at S1 Church Lane.

BJP’s Media In charge, Manzoor Bhat said that Koul was busy in morning activities at his official residence when a leopard appeared in the lawn.

However, he managed to flee from the spot, they said, adding that the wildlife department was informed in this regard.

Meanwhile, a team of wildlife department captured a leopard in Sonwar area of Srinagar.

Officials said that a leopard had taken shelter in Church Lane Sonwar following which the Wildlife team successfully caught the leopard and dispatched to Dachigam park.

BJP’s Ashok Koul had narrow escape as leopard enters his official residence in Church Lane added by on
View all posts by Reader correspondent →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.