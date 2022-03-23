BJP’s Ashok Koul had narrow escape as leopard enters his official residence in Church Lane

SRINAGAR – Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) General Secretary Organization Ashok Kaul had a narrow escape on Wednesday after a leopard entered his official residence at S1 Church Lane.

BJP’s Media In charge, Manzoor Bhat said that Koul was busy in morning activities at his official residence when a leopard appeared in the lawn.

However, he managed to flee from the spot, they said, adding that the wildlife department was informed in this regard.

Meanwhile, a team of wildlife department captured a leopard in Sonwar area of Srinagar.

Officials said that a leopard had taken shelter in Church Lane Sonwar following which the Wildlife team successfully caught the leopard and dispatched to Dachigam park.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print