Militants kill civilian in Budgam, shoot at non-local vendor in Pulwama

Anantnag: A local civilian was killed and a non-local civilian seriously injured as unidentified militants shot at them in two separate incidents.

The first incident occurred in central Kashmir’s Budgam district followed by another in Pulwama district of south Kashmir.

The slain civilian has been identified as Tajammul Mohiuddin Dar, a resident of Gotpora village in Budgam district.

Non-local labourer injured in Pulwama has been identified as Bisujeet Kumar, a resident of Bihar. He was a street vendor.

The first incident took place at about 7 pm in Budgam district, where gunmen barged into the house of Dar and fired indiscriminately.

“He was seriously injured and rushed to the hospital immediately, but he succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital,” a senior police official said.

He said that a case was registered into the incident and investigation has been taken up in this regard.

Following this, a non-local street vendor was intercepted by unidentified gunmen in Gangoo village of Pulwama district.

“He was shot at from a close range and was injured critically,” a police official from Pulwama said, “He has been rushed to Srinagar in a critical care ambulance”.

This is the second attack on a non-local in just three days, here in Pulwama district. Such attacks were rampant last year as many non-locals were killed along with at least one Kashmiri pandit.

“We have registered cases in all the incidents and the culprits will soon be brought to book,” a senior police official said.

Anti-militancy operations have also been intensified this month, by the government forces.

