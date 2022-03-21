Ex-Sarpanch among 8 arrested as injured Poonch woman dies

Poonch: An elderly woman who was among seven persons injured in a scuffle between two families over a land dispute in Sakhimadan area of Mendhar in Poonch district died on Sunday, officials said.
They said that a clash had taken place between families of Mohammad Shafi and Shah Mohammad near Ziarat Chota Badshah over a land dispute on March 4 and seven persons were injured. One among them, Bago Begum (65), died at a hospital here, they said.
A police official said that a case (FIR no 43 /2022) has been converted into 302, 307/34/342/447 IPC against 20 persons regarding the incident. “We have also arrested eight among the accused,” a police officer told GNS. He said that among them includes ex-Sarpanch Mohammad Shafi.
SDPO Sheezan Bhat and SHO Manzoor Kohli are at the spot, sources said.
Meanwhile, police have made heavy deployment of the policemen in the Sakhimadan area in view of the woman’s death, sources said.
—GNS
