27 Covid cases in J&K

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir recorded 27 fresh Covid cases on Sunday, officials said. No Covid-related fatality was reported in the past 24 hours, they said, adding that of the fresh cases, four were from Jammu and 23 from Kashmir division.
Srinagar district recorded the highest 20 cases — all travellers, officials said. Sixteen of the total 22 districts in the Union territory did not report any new Covid cases, they said.
There are 115 active cases in J&K while the overall recoveries have reached 4,48,685, officials said.