Lowest-ever daily Covid tally with 3 cases in J&K

Srinagar: Three Covid positive cases were detected in Jammu and Kashmir, the lowest-ever daily Covid tally since the third wave outbreak started last year.

An official bulletin said that 1 case was detected from Jammu division and 02 from Kashmir division, have been reported today, thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 453523.

Moreover, 29 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 15from Jammu Division and 14 from Kashmir Division.

On COVID vaccination, the bulletin informs that 31,123 doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours bringing the cumulative number of doses administered across J&K to 2,18,30,819.

Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases reported today, the Bulletin said that Srinagar reported 02 cases while as Budgam, Kupwara, Baramulla, Pulwama, Kulgam, Anantnag, Bandipora, Ganderbal and Shopian reported no fresh cases.

Similarly, Jammu reported 01casewhile as Udhampur, Rajouri, Kathua, Kishtwar, Poonch, Samba, Doda, Reasi and Ramban reported no fresh cases for today.

Moreover, the bulletin also highlights that against the availability of 4838 dedicated level 1 & level 2 COVID beds, only 02 (0.04%) is occupied.

The bulletin informs that in case of any help, the general public can call J&K UT Centralised Health Helpline- Toll Free No. 104.In case of emergency, people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 by calling toll free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free services by dialling toll free number 102, the bulletin reads.

It also informs that the public can reach national helpline by dialling 1075.

