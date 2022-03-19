Strategic Sgr-Leh highway re-opened in record 73 days on ‘trial basis’

Raja Syed Rather

Zojija pass: The strategic Srinagar-Leh highway was Saturday thrown open in a record time of just 73 days on trial basis by the Beacon authorities, which otherwise would remain closed for five to six months altogether leaving the Ladakh region totally cut-off.

The Beacon men cleared the snow at Zojila pass and other vulnerable points in a record time to ensure the road is through for vehicular traffic. The road is strategically important as it is the only surface link that connects Srinagar with the Ladakh region. Talking to reporters after declaring the road open at Zojila pass, Director General of Beacon Lieutenant General Rajeev Chaudhary said that Beacon men worked hard to ensure road is opened in a record time.

“Today, we have managed to declare the road open in a record time of just 73 days on trial basis. This road will otherwise remain shut for five to six months altogether and create lot of issues at strategical and economic level vis-à-vis Ladakh,” he said.

He said now that the road is open, it will help transport defence equipment, weapons, other logistics to the troops deployed in Ladakh. “Fresh defence supplies including oil, fruit, vegetables etc also would reach the troops in time now,” the DG Beacon said, adding that the opening of road will also help transport vegetables, fruit and other items to Ladakh region and give fillip to its economic activities, which otherwise would remain choked for months together due to road closure

He said the late transport of supply would cost the GoI exchequer Rs 400 to 500 Crore which we have been able to save this year due to early opening of the road—(KNO)

