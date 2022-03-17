Four residential houses, cow shed damaged in midnight blaze at Handwara’s Rajwar

Handwara: Four residential houses and a cow shed were completely damaged in a massive fire that broke out at Behnipora Rajwar area of Handwara in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district late last night.

Officials said that the fire broke out from a residential house in the intervening night of Wednesday-Thursday.

They said that the fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the flames, however, the fire spread to the nearby structures before it was brought under the control.

“Four residential houses and a cow shed were completely damaged in the incident, however, no loss of life or injury was reported in the incident, while the cause of fire was being ascertained,” they said, adding that police have taken cognizance of the matter.

Meanwhile, locals appealed to the district administration to rehabilitate the affected family—(KNO)

