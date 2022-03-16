16 Covid cases in J&K

Srinagar: Sixteen Covid cases were reported in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.
An official bulletin said four cases were detected in Jammu division and 12 in Kashmir division, taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 453476.
Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases reported today, the Bulletin said that Srinagar, Baramulla and Kupwara reported two cases each, Budgam and Pulwama reported one each, Bandipora reported four new fresh cases while as Kulgam, Anantnag, Ganderbal and Shopian reported no fresh cases for today.
Similarly, Jammu, Rajouri, Doda and Ramban reported one fresh case each while as Poonch, Kathua, Reasi, Kishtwar and Udhampur reported no fresh cases for today.
Moreover, the bulletin also highlights that against the availability of 4838 dedicated level 1 & level 2 COVID beds, only 01 (0.02%) is occupied.
The bulletin informs that in case of any help, the general public can call J&K UT Centralised Health Helpline- Toll Free No. 104.In case of emergency, people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 by calling toll free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free services by dialling toll free number 102, the bulletin reads.
It also informs that the public can reach national helpline by dialling 1075.
