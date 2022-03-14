26 Covid cases, 1 death in J&K

Srinagar: Twenty-six Covid positive cases were detected in Jammu and Kashmir, so far the lowest daily count since Covid pandemic outbreak two years ago. On the same day, one person died of the infection in Jammu.

Sixteen cases were reported in Kashmir and 10 in Jammu division, taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 453448.

Moreover, 35 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 18from Jammu Division and17 from Kashmir Division.

On COVID vaccination, the bulletin said that 7,410 doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours bringing the cumulative number of doses administered across J&K to 2,16,95,355.

Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases reported today, the Bulletin said that Srinagar reported 05 cases, Budgam reported 02cases, Pulwama reported 01case, Kupwara reported 08 cases while as Baramulla, Kulgam, Anantnag, Bandipora, Ganderbal and Shopian reported no fresh cases for today.

Similarly, Jammu reported 07 cases,Doda reported 03caseswhile as Poonch, Kathua, Samba, Rajouri, Reasi, Ramban, Kishtwar and Udhampur reported no fresh cases for today.

Moreover, the bulletin also highlights that against the availability of 4838 dedicated level 1 & level 2 COVID beds, only 01(0.02%) is occupied.

The bulletin informs that in case of any help, the general public can call J&K UT Centralised Health Helpline- Toll Free No. 104.In case of emergency, people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 by calling toll free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free services by dialling toll free number 102, the bulletin reads.

It also informs that the public can reach national helpline by dialling 1075.

