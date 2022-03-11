Govt allows Pvt schools to hike transportation charges by only 12 percent

Srinaga: The Committee for Fixation and Regulation of Fee of Private Schools of Jammu and Kashmir (FFRC) on Friday allows Private School Management to hike transportation fee by only 12 percent.

According to the official details, FFRC has accordingly directed the Private school managements to increase the transportation fee by 12 percent which was being paid by the students availing transport facility in October-2019 in winter zone and Feb- 2020 in summer Zone.

“This hike will be operative from the date of re-opening of schools vide orders supra,” it reads—(KNO)

