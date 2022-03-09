4 OGWs arrested in Pulwama, Baramulla: Police

Srinagar: Police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested three LeT militant associates in Pulwama and Baramulla.
“Police busted a militant module of outfit LeT Police Pulwama along with 55RR and 182 bn CRPF arrested 03 militant associates of LeT identified as Amir Nazir hazar son of Nazir Ahmad Hazar resident of Wagam, Suhail Ahmad Bhat son of Ab Rashid Bhat and Nasir Hussain son of Bashir Ahmad Ganie residents of Chinar Bagh Pulwama”, a statement said.
Trio were acting as associates of militant Arif [email protected] rehan, one granade and 13 rounds of AK- 47 & other incriminating material recovered from their possession, they said.
In this regard Case FIR no 47/2022 under relevant section of law registered in Police Station Pulwama, said the statement.
It said that forces arrested a militant associate of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in Baramulla.
Acting on specific information, the security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Nadihal area of Sopore’s Rafiabad, a police spokesman said.
During the search, a militant associate was arrested, he said.
The arrested has been identified as Firdous Ahmad Wani, a resident of Check Seri Pattan, the spokesman said.
Incriminating material, arms and ammunition, including an AK-56 rifle, and 30 bullets were seized, he said.
A case has been registered and investigation initiated, the spokesman said.
