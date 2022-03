Bandipora: Two army men were on Wednesday injured after a vehicle they were traveling in met with an accident at Aragam village of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district.

Officials said that an army vehicle carrying Army personnel skidded off the road and crashed into a field at Aragam village of the district.

They said that two soldiers were injured in the accident, who were shifted to a nearby heath center for treatment—(KNO)

