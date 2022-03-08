Local polity showing signs of recovery in Kashmir post 2019: AIKS

Srinagar: All India Kashmiri Samaj (AIKS) Monday said that political realities in Kashmir have under major changes post 2019, when Centre abrogated Article 370 and local polity was showing signs of recovery in the Valley.

In a statement , the AIKS said that it held its 42nd Foundation Day on 6th March 2022 at Kashmir Bhawan, Kashmir Sahayak Sabha, Chandigarh.

“The meeting was presided over by AIKS President Dr. Ramesh Raina and attended by about 60 community dignitaries including elected representatives of Kashmir Sahayak Sabha, Chandigarh including Rajesh Pandita, B.L. Dhar, Sudhir Ambardar, Sanjay Tikku, Vimal Koul, M.K. Handoo, Nancy Ganju and Ashok Ganju; also A.K. Wattal along with Rajinder Kaw and from Ambala Sabha and representatives from Northern India AIKS affiliates like Ludhiana, Panchkula, Kashmiri Visthapit Hindu Samiti – Jaipur, Kashmir Harmukh Society, Jalandhar, Sharika Peeth Sanstha Jammu and representatives from many other KP organisations from adjoining areas,” the statement said.

The statement said that the AIKS President hit the core point of his argument stating that since the political realities in Kashmir have undergone major changes after 2019 with the local polity showing signs of recovery and the political momentum gaining speed and signs of thaw towards minorities palpable, AIKS Vision Document seemed to be a befitting response to the emerging political situation with respect to KP’s eventual and sustainable return and rehabilitation.

“Its endorsement at the Chandigarh meet has been a significant development which he said will be taken to the logical conclusion. He expressed satisfaction at the adoption of AIKS Chandigarh declaration-2022,” the statement said.

On the occasion, Vinod K. Pandit Jt. Secretary AIKS re-launched the AIKS website. Former President Vijay Aima complimented the AIKS and Team Chandigarh for the event and described it as a very important step towards showing a sense of cohesiveness in raising the voice of KPs when it is needed the most. The senior Vice President M.L. Malla echoed the similar sentiments while urging all the AIKS affiliates to lend strength to the apex body. The other speakers included SK Bhan, Rohit Dhar, who in unison raised a toast to KSS Chandigarh for hosting this historic event which they described as first of its kind.

In his address Rajesh Pandita, Gen Secretary KSS Chandigarh while saying how KSS was catering to the socio/cultural needs of KPs community in Chandigarh and adjoining areas, also paid fulsome tributes to the long and cordial relationship between KSS Chandigrh and AIKS.

It was also an occasion for the AIKS to honour and felicitate stalwart leaders and hardcore community activists like Nancy Ganju, Former President KSS and AK Wattal, President KPS Ambala. They were presented with a customary shawl and citations and memento by AIKS team lead by its President Dr Ramesh Raina. AIKS also presented customary shawls to honour former Presidents of KSS Chandigarh PN Ambardar, G L Koul and T K Magazine for their valuable services to the community when it was passing through the most pressing times after the unfortunate exodus when many KPs made Chandigarh their home of adoption.

Other speakers who spoke on the occasion included P N Ambardar, Nancy Ganjoo and the representatives from affiliate organizations including AK Wattal, Dr M K Ganjoo from Ludhiana, M K Koul from Jalandhar, President Panchkula and representatives from Jammu Associations.

There was also a post lunch session which began with interactive session with representatives from affiliate organizations from nearby areas and special invitees like PN Ambardar, G. L Koul Tej Magazine (former Presidents KSS, Chandigarh) and C.L Dhar, R.K Dalaal and Ramesh Pandita.

Interactive session remained highly interesting, meaningful and productive. The meeting endorsed AIKS Vision Document-2022 and adopted AIKS Chandigarh declaration 2022, which says that the vision document shall be followed up resolutely with the powers that be. The meeting concluded with Dr. Manorama Bakshi presented an expression of gratitude by thanking KSS, Chandigarh for hosting the event and in particular its General Secretary Rajesh Pandita—(KNO)

