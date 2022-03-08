Four arrested for throwing grenades: Police

Srinagar: Police on Monday claimed to have busted a grenade throwing module by arresting four LeT militant associates in Awantipora.

A statement issued by the police said that the arrested militant associates have been identified as Aqib Manzoor Bhat son of Manzoor Ahmad Bhat, Mudasir Ahmed Bhat son of Gh Mohd Bhat, Gh Mohd Ahanger son of Late Abdul Rehman Ahanger all residents of Haffu Tral and Waris Bashir Najar son of Bashir Ah Najar resident of Sheikh Mohalla Chewa Uller, Tral.

It said that three hand grenades were recovered from their possession.

Waris Bashir Najar was involved in throwing a grenade on Army camp at Mandoora on the evening of March 1, it said.

The spokesperson said that during preliminary investigation, it came to fore that they were carrying grenade throwing activities on the directions of Irshad Ahmed Bhat son of Late Fayaz Ahmed Bhat (slain HM militant) resident of Wailoo Pattan who is currently lodged in Central Jail Srinagar in a murder case and Mustakeem Ahmed Ahangar @Waheed son of Ghulam Mohd Ahangar resident of Hafoo Tral who too is detained in Central Jail Srinagar in connection with smuggling of weapons case. Both Mustakeem and Irshad are coordinating militant activities even from Central Jail Srinagar.

In this regard, a case vide FIR No. 21/2022 under relevant sections of law has been registered and investigation has been initiated. More arrests are expected in the instant case once further links are investigated and established, it added.

