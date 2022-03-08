25 Covid cases in J&K with 5 in Kashmir

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir reported 25 Covid cases with zero deaths on Monday, an official bulletin said.
It said that 20 cases were detected in Jammu division and five in Kashmir division, taking the total cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 453270.
Moreover,57 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 36 from Jammu Division and 21 from Kashmir Division.
On COVID vaccination, the bulletin informs that 8927 doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours bringing the cumulative number of doses administered across J&K to 2,15,96,753.
Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases reported today, the Bulletin said that Srinagar reported 03 cases, Baramulla reported 02 cases, while as Budgam, Bandipora, Kupwara, Pulwama, Anantnag, Ganderbal, Kulgam and Shopian reported no fresh cases.
Similarly, Jammu reported 12 cases, Doda reported 03 cases, Ramban reported 03 cases, Kishtwar reported 02caseswhile as Udhampur, Rajouri, Kathua, Samba, Poonch, and Reasi reported no fresh cases.
Moreover, the bulletin also highlights that against the availability of 4838 dedicated level 1 & level 2 COVID beds, only 07(0.14%) are occupied.
The bulletin informs that in case of any help, the general public can call J&K UT Centralised Health Helpline- Toll Free No. 104.In case of emergency, people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 by calling toll free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free services by dialling toll free number 102, the bulletin reads.
It also informs that the public can reach national helpline by dialling 1075.