ACS visits the facility, promises restoration of services within next 10 days

Srinagar: Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Medical Education, Vivek Bharadwaj, visited the Bone and Joint Hospital, Barzulla today morning to review the situation in the aftermath of a fire incident which occurred at the hospital on Friday evening.

Bharadwaj, who rushed in from Jammu immediately after hearing about the incident, visited all sections of the hospital and obtained firsthand information from the concerned officers regarding the damage asking them to ascertain the cause of fire.

Reassuring all possible precautionary measures in the hospital in future, Additional Chief Secretary said, “It is indeed a matter of great relief that all patients were safely evacuated from the incident site”.

He added that the administration initiated several restoration works in the hospital within hours of the incident and efforts are being made to make the OPD functional at the earliest. All efforts are in full swing to ensure that all services are restored within next ten days at the hospital, he further added.

“The B&J Hospital at Barzulla significantly contributes towards healthcare needs of the people of Kashmir as around 20 surgical operations are being carried out here everyday”, he said.

Bharadwaj appreciated the prompt action by the divisional and district administration in dealing with the situation. He also lauded efforts of MS and doctors of the hospital, the Fire & Emergency Services officials and the local volunteers for their support in the rescue operation.

