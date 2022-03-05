Militant arrested in Handwara: Police

Handwara: A militant was arrested after he was injured in a shootout in Langate area of Handwara on Friday.
An official said that militants attacked government forces in Langate area of Handwara and one militant was injured in retaliation by forces.
Meanwhile, a top official said that the militant was arrested in injured condition, adding that he joined the militant ranks recently.
He said that the militant was Abrar son of Ghulam Hassan Gojri of Azadgunj Baramulla.
The official said that the arrested militant was earlier a stone thrower and two FIRs were already registered against him. Later he started working as an OGW.
—KNO