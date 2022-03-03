Registration of births, deaths: GoI issues advisory after phishing attack

Jammu: The home ministry has issued an advisory for taking precautionary measures in registration of births and deaths, an official handout said.

The advisory which has been forwarded to all registrars of states and UTs of the country asks for taking precautionary measures in registration of birth and deaths in order to avoid misuse of online portal credentials i.e User ID and password.

In the advisory, the state governments and administrators have been asked to issue necessary instructions to all the registration authorities not to share password with any person, periodically change the password and update the credentials in the existing portal/software developed for online registration of birth and death, it said.

“It has come to the notice that some unauthorized persons, by misusing Login ID/Passwords, have issued fake birth/death certificates in few cases through online portals/websites. Also few instances have been reported that existing portal/software developed for online registration of birth and death has come under phishing attack,” it said.

Fake portals/websites have been designed with the aim to steal and misuse user/login ID and password for issuance of fake birth and death certificates. Consequently, some criminal cases have been registered by the concerned registration authorities, it added.

The advisory further reads that in view of these facts, any such matter, if reported or otherwise may be taken up with the concerned authority to conduct a proper inquiry and take appropriate action required under the law.

Furthermore, all registrars have been asked to direct the registration authorities to exercise due diligence while accessing the existing portal/software and ensure that they enter the complete and correct Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the website and portal. It has also stressed for sensitizing the general public at large about the URl of the official website of births & deaths registration through necessary publicity measures.

The advisory has been shared with ADGP Jammu Zone and IGP Kashmir by PHQ for necessary action at the desired levels.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print