Golden girl Sadia Tariq accorded warm welcome on arrival in Delhi airport

Srinagar:The Wushu team of india and the players on reaching the Airport at 3 am on 1st March were welcomed by hanging the garlands and presenting bouquets to the players along with the coaches . Drums were also played to welcome the team.

Sadia tariq who won Gold medal in Moscow wushu star championship was also welcomed with great respect.

Sadia also received appreciation from one and all for her brilliant achievement in the world of sports.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took to social media to wish the young Wushu champion. “Congratulations to Sadia Tariq on winning the Gold medal at the Moscow Wushu Stars Championship. Her success will inspire many budding athletes. Wishing her the very best for her future endeavours”, PM Modi said in a tweet.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print