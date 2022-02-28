LeT militant arrested in Anantnag: Police

Srinagar: A militant affiliated with Lashkar-e-Toiba was arrested by police in Anantnag on Sunday, said an official spokeperson.
It said that during a surprise naka checking, movement of a suspicious person was noticed and was apprehended tactfully by police.
He was identified as Shahid Thoker son of Mohd Iqbal Thoker resident of Nossipora Keegam Shopian, police said.
“Incriminating materials and a pistol were recovered from his possession,”it added.
As per police records, Thoker is a categorized militant and had recently joined militant ranks.
Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of law has been registered and further investigation into the matter is in progress.