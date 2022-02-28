Big Landslide At Samroli Closes Jammu-Srinagar Highway

Srinagar: Jammu-Srinagar highway, the only surface link connecting Kashmir Valley with the outside world, has been again on Monday and this time due to “huge” landslide at “Samroli, Udhampur.

“Jammu-Srinagar highway is blocked at Dewal near Samroli, Udhampur due to huge landslide, people are requested not to travel on Jmu-Sgr highway till the clearance work is completed,” traffic department official said.

A traffic department official said that men and machinery have been employed to clear the thoroughfare to restore the traffic on the strategic highway.

Meanwhile, Mughal Road, connecting Shopian with Poonch and Rajouri districts, remained closed for vehicular movement in view of snow accumulation at Peer Ki Gali.

Also,Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumri road remained shut for vehicular movement in view of snow accumulation on Zoji la axis and has been closed till further orders. Kishtwar-Sinthan road also remained closed in view of snow accumulation, the traffic department official said. (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print