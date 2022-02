Srinagar: A pedestrian was killed in a road accident in Panzinara area of Srinagar outskirts on Saturday.

Official sources said that a pedestrian identified as Bashir Ahmad Mir, son of Ghulam Mohi-ud-din Mir of Dangerpora Panzinara was hit by Wagon-R vehicle at Panzinara area.

They said he was taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead on arrival.

Meanwhile, local police has registered a case in this regard and started investigations—(KNO)

