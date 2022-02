Ramban: A man was injured on Saturday when ‘shooting stone’ hit his truck on the Jammu—Srinagar national highway in Ramban district of Jammu region.

Official sources said that a man identified as Wasim Ahmed son of Gulam Nabi Dar from Baramulla was injured when his truck (JK05F-1003) he was hit by a shooting stone at Mehar in Ramban district on the Jammu-Srinagar highway.

The injured is being being treated at nearby hospital, official said—(KNO)

