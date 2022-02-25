DM Srinagar, SSP raid hotspots of drug consumption

Several shops sealed, incriminating material found

SRINAGAR: In order to curb the menace of drugs and to break its supply chain in the district, the District Magistrate, (DM) Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad along with Senior Superintendent of Police, Rakesh Balwal, on Thursday evening launched a massive crackdown against drug peddling and raided hotspots of drug consumption in various parts of the city.

The raids were carried out at Zero Bridge and other locations in Raj Bagh area wherein some persons found involved in substance abuse on the spot were rounded up. Based on the input given by them, several shops were sealed after incriminating material was found there.

Speaking about the raids, the District Magistrate said the operation was carried out on basis of specific inputs. Pertinent to mention that District Administration Srinagar has launched MISSION WAAPSI with the aim to save and safeguard the youth from dangerous exposure to different kind of substance/ drug abuse.

Meanwhile, Senior Superintendent of Police Srinagar, Rakesh Balwal said the operation against drug peddling and consumption shall continue to tighten the noose against the drug dealers and peddlers. This is being done for greater common good of the society, he said.

