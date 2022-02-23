LeT militant arrested in Bandipora: Police

Bandipora: Police said that they have arrested a militant in Aloosa village of Bandipora on Tuesday.

An official handout said that a joint team of government forces comprising police, 26 Assam Rifles of army and 3rd Bn of CRPF laid a checkpoint at Aloosa.

“A suspicious individual was seen approaching the naka and on being challenged, the individual tried to flee into the nearby orchards. He was chased by the joint party and tactfully apprehended,” it said.

He was identified as Danish Ahmed [email protected] son of Sanaullah Shah of Ellahipora Aloosa Bandipora. A Chinese pistol and one grenade was recovered from his possession, police said.

During initial questioning, police said the arrested person disclosed that he was working at the behest of LeT handlers Samama @ Ali and Hilal Malik (A/P Pakistan) and the said arms and ammunition had been provided to him through Lashkar conduits.

It said that they learnt that the individual was currently arranging travel documents to travel to Pakistan for seeking specialised arms and ammunition training.

The individual is also suspected to be involved in assisting the recent attacks in Bandipora and is investigations are underway.

A case under the relevant provisions of law has been registered in Police Station Bandipora and further investigation is underway, it said.

