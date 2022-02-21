Unidentified Body Found Along Railway Track in Budgam

By on No Comment

 

 

Srinagar: An unidentified body was found lying along a railway track at Shiekhpora in central-Kashmir’s Budgam district, officials said.

 

They said  that the body was found near 69/0 to 70/2/3 km (Bdgm Sina section).

 

A railway department official confirming the recovery of the body from the site told GNS that the cause of death couldn’t be immediately known. “Whether the person has fallen off or run over by the train or has he died of some other reason remains to be ascertained”, the official said. (GNS)

Unidentified Body Found Along Railway Track in Budgam added by on
View all posts by Reader correspondent →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.