DC Srinagar inspects: Drug De-addiction Centres; interacts with inmates

Medical interventions, counselling, rehabilitation key to combat drug abuse: Aijaz Asad

SRINAGAR: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad today undertook a surprise visit to Drug De-Addiction Centres at SMHS Hospital and Khanyar area of the district to inspect the treatment and counselling facilities being provided to the affected youth.

On the occasion, the DC interacted with over a dozen inmates admitted in the Drug De-Addiction Centres at SMHS Hospital and in a Drug Centre run by an NGO at Khanyar. He sought their views about the treatment facilities and counselling being given to them.

The patients apprised the DC that they are being given satisfactory treatment at the centres. They also said that they will spread the message about the ill effects of the menace so that no one becomes an addict to the substance abuse.

The DC said the District Administration will provide all possible support to the affected persons and shall help them settle in careers by extending benefit of various employment generation programmes of the government. He said by availing the benefits through different self-employment schemes they can earn livelihood with dignity and honour.

He said in order to combat this rising societal problem, multi-pronged rehabilitation, counselling and guidance policy is being implemented on ground to monitor drug abuse and take remedial measures to curb the menace.

The DC sought cooperation from the families particularly from parents to overcome the menace among the youth which also leads to other social evils and crimes. He said parents have an important role to keep the youngsters away from the use of drugs and also the family support for the affected people could lead them towards normal life.

At SMHS Hospital, the DC emphasised upon the doctors and other paramedical staff to take the job as a noble task and treat the affected people with patience and dedication. He said youth are our precious asset and we have to use their energies in a positive way.

The DC was apprised that the centre acts as an integrated centre where affected youth are being treated, counselled and enabled to mainstream again in their lives.

Chief Medical Officer, Srinagar, Dr Jameel, Chief Education Officer, Manzoor Ahmad, Deputy Drug Controller, Mohammad Yonis and other concerned Officers accompanied the DC during the visit.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print