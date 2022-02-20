3 militant associates arrested in Valley: Police

Srinagar: Police on Saturday said that two militant associates of Jaish-e-Mohammad and LeT were arrested in Pulwama and Srinagar.
“On specific information, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by Police, 53RR and 183Bn CRPF in Rahmoo area of Pulwama,” a police spokesperson said.
During the search, he said, one militant associate of JeM was arrested by the joint search party. He has been identified as Irfan Yousuf Dar son of Mohammad Yousuf Dar of Rohmoo Pulwama. “Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including one AK rifle, one Magazine and 30 rounds of ammunition was recovered from his possession.”
In a similar action, the spokesperson said that on specific information, a joint party of Police and CRPF arrested a “militant associate” of “LeT/TRF” from Nillow Kulgam at Eidgah area of Srinagar.
“During preliminary investigation, it came to fore that the associate had come to Srinagar city to carry out incidents, especially target killings,” he said.
“Regarding both the incidents, cases under relevant sections have been registered and further investigation is going on.” —GNS
