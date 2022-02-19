Zainapora Gunfight: Militant killed, search on

Shopian: A militant has been killed in an encounter between the government forces and militants in Chermarg village of Zainapora area in South Kashmir’s Shopian district, officials said on Saturday.

A senior police officer said that an unidentified militant has been killed, whose identification is being ascertained while the operation is on in the area.

Earlier, an official said that a joint team of Police, Army and CRPF launched a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) on specific information about the presence of militants in the area.

He said that as the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them, which was retaliated, triggering a gunfight—(KNO)

