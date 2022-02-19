J&K residents to get Land Passbooks from Feb 19

JAMMU: As a major initiative towards good governance and ease of convenience to the citizens, the Revenue Department is starting issuance of trilingual Land Passbooks in Hindi, Urdu and English to the landholders with effect from 19th of February 2022 from the districts of Jammu and Srinagar.

To begin with, 7 Tehsils of Srinagar district and 21 Tehsils of Jammu district would distribute the land passbooks at 28 locations with participation of representatives of PRIs, landholders, farmers, financial institutions and line departments.

Pertinently, the land passbooks being issued to every landholder contain sentry from the Jamabandi in revenue estate so as to enable him to make its use for credit facilities and for other matters connected therewith or incidental thereto. The land passbook prescribed by the Revenue Department is true to the record and can be generated online by landholder without visiting a Patwari or Tehsildar or any Revenue office.

With scanning and digitization of land records already under implementation for the convenience of citizens and under good governance initiative of the Government, the department in tune with the statute laid has also framed the Jammu and Kashmir Land Passbook Rules-2022 for online issuance of Land Passbook.

The Land Passbook is progressive in the sense that it is in tune with e-governance, and for the convenience of citizens issued in trilingual form which will make these as an easy and simple document for reference and record.

Land Passbook is an evidently valid entity carrying the same evidentiary value as being certified copies of Record-of-Rights for all intents and purposes before courts and financial institutions. It is an authoritative document for grant of financial assistance by a financial institution.

Each Land Passbook has a unique ID and QR code as an additional security feature. With the help of QR code any institution, individual or an agency can verify the credentials and authenticity of the Land Pass Book.

It is going to be a tool for redressal of various grievances, litigations, disputes at various forums and for reference.

