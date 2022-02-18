Gold climbs Rs 77; silver jumps Rs 379

New Delhi: Gold prices rose by Rs 77 to Rs 50,037 per 10 grams in the national capital on Friday, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the yellow metal settled at Rs 49,960 per 10 grams.

Silver zoomed by Rs 379 to Rs 63,869 per kg, from Rs 63,490 per kg in the previous trade.

“Spot gold prices for 24 carat gold at Delhi were up by Rs 77, reflecting overnight gains in COMEX gold prices,” Tapan Patel, senior analyst (commodities) at HDFC Securities, said.

In the international market, gold was trading 0.1 per cent lower at USD 1,896 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 23.94 per ounce.

