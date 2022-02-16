Clashes in Magam over slain Iranian general’s photo

Situation under control: Police

Srinagar: Clashes broke out in Magam and some adjoining areas in central Kashmir after the army allegedly burnt the photo of Qasem Suleimani, regarded as the second most powerful figure by Shia Muslims after Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Suleimani was killed in an attack by the US in August 2020.

Reports said that soon after news broke out that some army men burnt the picture of Suleimani, a number of people took to streets and staged a protest demonstration. In the clashes which ensued, a number of people were injured, reports said.

Protesters said that Suleimani being a “martyr”, “desecration was unacceptable.”

Police in a statement issued said allegation regarding “misbehavior” by security forces with the locals at village Malbuchan Magam of Budgam district was being “enquired into” and that the situation was “under control.”

“Today at about 1300 hours, people of village Malbuchan Magam held a protest at Magam main Chowk alleging that a party of security forces while on patrol in the village Malbuchan misbehaved with locals of the village,” a police spokesperson said in a statement.

“Senior Police and civil officers visited the spot and talked to the locals. Traffic is restored and the situation is under control,” police said, adding, “The officers assured the locals that allegations are being enquired into and necessary action, if required, shall be taken accordingly.” GNS

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print