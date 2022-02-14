Drug peddler arrested with heroin like substance at Pampore

PAMPORE: Jammu and Kashmir police arrested a drug peddler in Pampore and recovered a heroin like substance in Saffron Town Pampore area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Sunday.
Police party of Police station Pampore led by Station House Officer Pampore Mohammad Younis Khan while naka checking at Kadlabal Pampore near Molvi Masjid Sharif apprehended one Person along with contraband like substance heroin weighing about 5.7 grams recovered from his possession, SDPO Pampore Mir Imtiyaz Ahmad told Kashmir Reader.
During preliminary questioning the said person was identified as Ayoub Akhoon son of Bashir Ahmad Akhoon, resident of Tulbagh Pampore.
The arrested drug peddler shifted to the police station Pampore.
In this regard a case FIR number 12/2022 under section 8/21NDPS Act has been registered at police station Pampore and further investigation taken up.