Schools in J&K to reopen in staggered manner from Feb—14, 28

Srinagar: The government on Sunday ordered reopening of Schools in Jammu and Kashmir in a phased manner from February-14 and February-28.

Besides, the government also said that the offline classes for 9th to 12th standard can commence February-14.

State Executive Committee (SEC) in an order said, “The Winter Zone Schools of J&K shall commence offline teaching for all classes after 28th of February 2022.”

“All Summer Zone Schools in Jammu and Kashmir shall open in a phased manner. Classes from 9th to 12th can commence routine offline teaching from February-14,” reads the order.

“All Universities, Colleges, Polytechnics, ITIs shall commence routine offline teaching after ensuring readiness for enforcement of Covid Appropriate Behaviour and Standard Operating Procedures from February-14”

The SEC said that all the students between 15-17 age group coming to attend regular offline classes must carry vaccination certificate with them.

“The Head of the institutions must ensure that guidelines related to social distancing and Covid Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) are strictly followed

including regular screening at the entrance to the institution,” it reads.

It also states that they shall also screen any symptomatic student and ensure their testing to contain any possibility of spread of the virus in their institutions.

The SEC said that all the students of 15-17 age group coming to attend regular offline classes must carry a vaccination certificate with them. Head of Institutions must ensure vaccination of every student above 15 years of age in their respective Institutions.

“The vaccination adherence shall be ensured through coordination with the Department of Health and Medical Education J&K,” it reads.

According to the government order, “Every school must further ensure full compliance to Covid Appropriate Behavior SOPs.”

It also reads that the students must also ensure screening and testing of any symptomatic students to contain any possibility of spread.

“The offline mode of teaching for remaining junior classes in Summer Zone Schools shall begin from February-21,” it reads.

SEC said, “Head of Institutions shall be responsible for adherence to Covid Appropriate Behaviour in their respective schools and prepare proper plans for the same.”

“Coaching Centres for Civil Services, Engineering, NET are permitted to adopt offline mode of teaching subject to condition that both faculty members as well as students are fully vaccinated and the Head of the centre ensures due precautions such as CAB and adherence to SOP,” SEC said—(KNO)

