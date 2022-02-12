Thieves attack 2 girls in Batamaloo, arrested: Police

Will act tough against those involved in crime against women: SSP Srinagar

SRINAGAR: Two thieves were arrested after they barged into a house at Mominabad Batamaloo and attacked two girls with knives while their parents were out for Friday prayers.

One of them was overpowered by locals on the spot and another was arrested by police after a few hours.

“Police have arrested two accused persons involved in trespassing into a residential house and attacking and injuring two female inmates,” a police spokesperson said.

“Acting swiftly on information about the incident of trespassing in Mominabad Batamaloo, Police have arrested one accused person on the spot, identified as Umar Yousuf Wani son of Mohammad Yousuf resident of Firdous Abad Batamaloo,” it said in a statement While as, he said, the other accused had managed to escape from the spot. “However, after strenuous efforts the other accused person has also been arrested within the shortest possible time.”

He has been identified as Habil Yaseen son of Mohammad Yaseen of Dal Colony in Bemina.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused persons had trespassed into the residential house with the intention to commit theft and attacked two female inmates, resulting in injuries to both of them.”

However, the hue and cry raised by the females attracted the locals who played a commendable role in overpowering one of the accused on spot while informing police about the incident.

In this regard, he said, a case (FIR No. 19/2022) under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Batamaloo and further investigation is in progress.

SSP Srinagar Rakesh Balwal (IPS) appreciated the role played by the community members in nabbing the accused and assured that Police will act tough against the criminals involved in crime against women.

He said community members are requested to come forward with any information regarding anti-social elements in their neighbourhood. “Persons found indulging in anti-social activities will be strictly dealt with as per law,” the spokesperson added.

